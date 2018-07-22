LumberKings grab pair of wins
The Clinton LumberKings had to play some additional baseball Sunday after their game with the Fort Wayne TinCaps was suspended in the second inning Saturday due to rain.
That didn't bother Clinton, who won the suspended game 7-5, then won the second game of the doubleheader 4-2 at Parkview Field.
Already leading 3-0 when Saturday's game was suspended, Clinton's lead was quickly trimmed with a pair of Fort Wayne runs in the third inning.
But the LumberKings responded in the fifth, with Ariel Sandoval leading off the inning with his 14th home run of the season, the start of a four-run inning that upped the lead to 7-2.
Fort Wayne cut the lead to 7-5 with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh but Collin Kober earned his seventh save of the season.
Sam Delaplane (4-0) earned the win for Clinton while MacKenzie Gore (1-5) took the loss.
Juan Camacho led the offense in the nightcap, hitting a three-run home run in the second inning to put Clinton up 3-1 after the TinCaps took a lead in the first inning. Ryan Costello drove in a run in the third inning to up the lead to 4-1.
Fort Wayne cut the lead to 4-2 with a run in the sixth inning but Kyle Wilcox shut the door to earn his fifth save of the season.
Steven Moyers (3-0) took the Game 2 win while Osvaldo Hernandez (7-4) was hit with the loss.