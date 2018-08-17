The Clinton LumberKings used a power surge to top the Beloit Snappers in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Friday night before falling in the nightcap for the split.
Four different LumberKings hit home runs, accounting for all eight runs scored by the home team in the 8-5 victory.
Johnny Adams got things going with a two-run shot in the second to tie the game after Clinton starter Clay Chandler (8-3) surrendered a two-run home run to Beloit's Mickey McDonald in the top half of the inning.
Then, with Clinton trailing 4-2 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, Keegan McGovern hit a three-run shot to give the LumberKings a lead they would not relinquish.
Ariel Sandoval followed with a two-run shot to complete the five-run fifth inning and the LumberKings got an insurance run from Joseph Rosa's sixth inning solo homer.
Chandler gave up four runs in five innings for Clinton, and Randy Bell pitched the last two innings to get his first save.
After getting no-hit the first five innings in the nightcap, the LumberKings came back in a big way, but it wasn't enough in a 6-5 loss.
Miguel Mercedes sparked a four-run second inning for Beloit with a double and then added to the advantage with a two-run homer in the third inning.
The LumberKings rallied in the sixth however, scoring their first run before they got their first base hit. New Beloit pitcher Heath Bowers walked the first four batters he faced before giving way to Nick Highberger.
Dimas Ojeda then greeted Highberger with a grand slam to make it 6-5 before the first out of the inning. Two more walks, complemented by a pair of wild pitches and a stolen base, put runners at second and third for the LumberKings, but Billy Cooke struck out swinging to end the threat.
Raymond Kerr took the loss, surrendering all six runs, three earned, in 2 1/3 innings.