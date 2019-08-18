GENEVA, Ill. — The Clinton LumberKings saw a big lead diminish, but never disappear in a 9-7 win over the Kane County Cougars Sunday at Northwestern Medicine Field.
The LumberKings held a 7-1 lead before the Cougars scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Clinton responded with two runs in the eighth inning but Kane County scored runs in the bottom of the inning as well as in the ninth inning before Zach Wolf got Zach Shannon to fly out with runners on second and third to end the game and grab his 12th save of the season.
Evan Edwards hit a two-run double in the second inning to put Clinton on the board early before Keshawn Lynch hit and RBI single for Kane County in the bottom of the inning.
Marcos Rivera hit a three-run home run to up Clinton's lead to 5-1, then Kameron Misner hit a two-run single to up the lead to 7-1 for the LumberKings, who are now two games back of the Cougars for first place in the second half of the Western Division standings.
Alberto Guerrero (7-6) struck out five in six innings of work to grab the win while Michael Gelabert (3-2) gave up five runs in five innings for the loss.
Thomas Jones was 2 for 3 while Misner was 2 for 5 with two RBIs for the LumberKings. Lynch was 4 for 4 with two RBIs for the Cougars.