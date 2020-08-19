LumberKings honor Davis with scholarship

A desire to honor the way Paul Davis went about his life was at the core of a task Clinton LumberKings general manager Ted Tornow labels “the hardest, greatest job’’ he ever took on.
“Paul Davis made this community a better place to live. Through his community activity, his volunteering and his positive approach, his contributions are something that shouldn’t be forgotten,’’ Tornow said.
To facilitate that, the LumberKings organization Davis led as its president at the time of his death in March have joined with Davis’ family and friends in establishing the Paul Davis Memorial Scholarship at Clinton Community College.
The annual $500 scholarship will be presented through the Paul B. Sharar Foundation and will be awarded to a Clinton Community College student who demonstrates a commitment to their education and the community through hard work and active volunteerism.
“We want the recipient to appreciate and understand what Paul brought to the community,’’ Tornow said. “We knew him well through his work with our team, but he was involved in Clinton in so many ways and this is way to remember and honor a great man.’’
Davis, a Des Moines native who attended Clinton Community College, Davis participated in athletics as a youth and coached teams that his children participated on for more than 20 years.
He also worked as an official, working high school boys and girls sporting events as well as NAIA and NCAA college games.
In Clinton, Davis volunteered his time with a number of organizations, including Riverboat Days, Clinton Junior Baseball and local volleyball organizations in addition to his role with the LumberKings, serving the Midwest League club as both as a board member and its president.
Tornow credited Quad Cities River Bandits owner Dave Heller with assisting in helping pull the scholarship together and connecting it with the Eastern Iowa Community College’s Clinton campus.
“Through the Bandits Scholars program the River Bandits run, Dave was instrumental in helping us do a good thing to honor a very deserving individual,’’ Tornow said. “Education and learning along with community were all important to Paul and the tie-in with Clinton Community College seemed like a natural.’’
For additional information about the Paul Davis Memorial Scholarship, contact at the Paul B. Sharar Foundation at (563) 244-7040.
Donations to the scholarship fund can be made to the Paul Davis Memorial Scholarship at Clinton Community College Sharar Foundation, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton IA 52732.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!