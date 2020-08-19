LumberKings honor Davis with scholarship

A desire to honor the way Paul Davis went about his life was at the core of a task Clinton LumberKings general manager Ted Tornow labels “the hardest, greatest job’’ he ever took on.

“Paul Davis made this community a better place to live. Through his community activity, his volunteering and his positive approach, his contributions are something that shouldn’t be forgotten,’’ Tornow said.

To facilitate that, the LumberKings organization Davis led as its president at the time of his death in March have joined with Davis’ family and friends in establishing the Paul Davis Memorial Scholarship at Clinton Community College.

The annual $500 scholarship will be presented through the Paul B. Sharar Foundation and will be awarded to a Clinton Community College student who demonstrates a commitment to their education and the community through hard work and active volunteerism.

“We want the recipient to appreciate and understand what Paul brought to the community,’’ Tornow said. “We knew him well through his work with our team, but he was involved in Clinton in so many ways and this is way to remember and honor a great man.’’