LumberKings invite fans to take batting practice

CLINTON — Baseball players of all ages will get a chance to test their home run swings at a professional ballpark beginning Tuesday.

With the delayed start of the Midwest League season still tangled in the ongoing dispute between major-league owners and players over the 2020 season, the Clinton LumberKings will be offering “Batting Practice at the Ballpark’’ at NelsonCorp Field each Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.

For $10, fans will have a chance to step into the batter’s box and take a few cuts.

The field will be set up as it would be for batting practice prior to a LumberKings game and participants will have 25 baseballs pitched to them by a pitching machine, providing an opportunity to dissect whether they have warning-track power or more.

Clinton is the first Midwest League team to offer the public a batting practice experience, but general manager Ted Tornow said it has been a success this summer elsewhere in minor-league baseball.

“We’re all looking for creative ways to help pay the bills and keep staff members employed,’’ Tornow said. “It’s about as simple as that. This is something that has been tried elsewhere and has been popular. We’re hoping it’s popular here, too.’’