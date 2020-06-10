LumberKings invite fans to take batting practice

CLINTON — Baseball players of all ages will get a chance to test their home run swings at a professional ballpark beginning Tuesday.
With the delayed start of the Midwest League season still tangled in the ongoing dispute between major-league owners and players over the 2020 season, the Clinton LumberKings will be offering “Batting Practice at the Ballpark’’ at NelsonCorp Field each Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.
For $10, fans will have a chance to step into the batter’s box and take a few cuts.
The field will be set up as it would be for batting practice prior to a LumberKings game and participants will have 25 baseballs pitched to them by a pitching machine, providing an opportunity to dissect whether they have warning-track power or more.
Clinton is the first Midwest League team to offer the public a batting practice experience, but general manager Ted Tornow said it has been a success this summer elsewhere in minor-league baseball.
“We’re all looking for creative ways to help pay the bills and keep staff members employed,’’ Tornow said. “It’s about as simple as that. This is something that has been tried elsewhere and has been popular. We’re hoping it’s popular here, too.’’
Tornow said with the cancelation of the college baseball season throughout the region as well as the high school season in Illinois and some levels of play below varsity in Iowa, the batting practice may fill a need.
“It’s a way for us to engage the community in something fun and different and give everybody from youth players to 40-year-olds who think they still have it a chance to come out and have some friendly competition,’’ Tornow said.
Participants are asked to bring their own equipment and hats will be required to be worn beneath batting helmets that will be provided by the LumberKings. Participants will be required to sanitize their hands prior to using the LumberKings’ bats.
Each participant will be required to sign a waiver before stepping onto the field.
Any participants who do clear the fences at NelsonCorp Field will receive special prizes ranging from bobbleheads and t-shirts to gift cards and game-worn Clinton jerseys.
In addition to batting practice, the LumberKings will be offering their regular in-season “2 for Tuesday’’ specials in the NelsonCorp Field picnic garden including $2 canned and bottled beverages and select food items from concession stands.
“The only $2 thing that won’t be offered is tickets. We’re letting people in for free, but other than that it will be just like any Tuesday home game,’’ Tornow said.
Batting Practice at the Ballpark is the latest addition to the LumberKings schedule this summer.
The team continues to offer both curbside and picnic garden dining from noon-6 p.m. each Thursday and has shifted its postgame concert series to concert events, with gates opening at 5 p.m. this Saturday for a 7 p.m. concert featuring The Narcissists.
Tornow said NelsonCorp Field will host four Iowa high school baseball games in upcoming weeks and will be the site of a car show next month. The venue has or will be welcoming class reunions and graduation parties in upcoming weeks.
“We've had a minimal amount of those type of events before," Tornow said. "But we have the space for people to spread out and with no Midwest League games currently, we certainly have the need to find new and different ways to generate income.’’
