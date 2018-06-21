After making a number of roster moves including the addition of two of the Mariners' selections from the 2018 draft, Thursday's Clinton LumberKings game at Ashford University Field was postponed because of rain and wet grounds.
The opening game of the second half of the Midwest League season against Kane County is now scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. today.
The LumberKings' roster for the game will have a new look following the promotion of pitcher Nick Wells, infielder Louis Boyd and catchers Nick Thurman and Ryan Scott by Seattle to its high-A Modesto affiliate in the California League.
Outfielder Jack Larsen was also placed on the disabled list because of a shoulder injury he suffered during a game on June 10.
Recent Mariners draft choices Keegan McGovern and Zach Scott have joined Clinton.
A ninth-round pick from Georgia where he earned third-team all-American and first-team all-Southeastern Conference honors, McGovern hit .313 in four games at short-season Everett after batting .319 and hitting a team-leading 18 home runs this spring.
Scott, the son of former major leaguer and current New York Mets director of player development Dick Scott, started his pro career at Modesto where he hit .167 in two games. A 32nd-round pick from St. Leo, he hit .312 with eight homers.
Pitcher Randy Bell and catchers Ranis Silva and Juan Camacho also join the LumberKings.
Bell arrives from Modesto, where the 2017 10th-round pick from South Alabama was 3-4 with a 4.95 ERA in 13 starts this season.
Silva, who spent 2016 with Cedar Rapids, joined the Mariners in a trade with Minnesota in March, while Camacho will be seeing his first action this season after playing last year at Everett.
Fans with Ohnward Bancshares Night tickets for Thursday's game can use them only for admission to tonight's doubleheader. Fans with other regularly purchased tickets for Thursday's game can exchange them for tickets to any other LumberKings regular-season home game this year.