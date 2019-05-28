Growing up in Clinton, David Nelson recalls spending plenty of summer nights watching Midwest League games at the city’s art-deco baseball stadium.
His hope is that future generations of fans will be able to do the same in a facility that now bears the name of the company Nelson operates.
When the Clinton LumberKings return home Friday from a three-day road trip to Wisconsin, they will be playing at NelsonCorp Field.
The LumberKings organization and the NelsonCorp Wealth Management have announced a naming rights agreement for the 82-year-old home of Clinton’s professional baseball team, a deal which runs through the end of the 2021 season.
“Our hope is this is the beginning of a lengthy commitment between our organizations,’’ Nelson said. “We’re excited about it. It’s important for communities like Clinton to support organizations like the LumberKings that provide good family entertainment at prices families can afford.’’
Nelson, who is also the girls basketball coach at Prince of Peace High School in Clinton, said he first discussed naming-rights possibilities with LumberKings general manager Ted Tornow nearly three years ago.
“I’m a local kid who has a lot of fond memories of going to games here growing up,’’ he said. “This is a way for us to give back to the community.’’
Tornow said for professional baseball’s small-market teams, partnerships like the one between the LumberKings and Nelson’s organization are vital.
“With the increasing costs we face from the major leagues as part of industry standards and the costs associated with the upkeep of an 82-year-old stadium, the dollars involved help fund our operations,’’ Tornow said.
NelsonCorp Wealth Management has been in business for 39 years, growing from an office of three associates working out of a small Illinois office to more than a dozen team members working in branch offices stretching from locations in Iowa to Hawaii.
“We feel really good about working with David, his family and his company,’’ Tornow said. “They’ve been a long-time supporter of our organization. They’re a homegrown business and we hope this is the start of a long-term agreement.’’
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
NelsonCorp Field is the fourth name for what was originally known as Riverview Stadium.
Through previous naming rights agreements, the facility was known as Alliant Energy Field from 2002-11 and Ashford University Field from 2012-18.
"We've known for a couple of years that Ashford was not going to renew, so we have spent a lot of time working to find a new arrangement,'' Tornow said.
"Alliant and Ashford made good investments in our ballclub and we look to working with NelsonCorp and welcoming fans to NelsonCorp Field.''
As the new deal was finalized, the Clinton facility had been called LumberKings Stadium through the opening months of the 2019 season.
Signage indicating the name change is scheduled to be in place within the next week.
A logo for the facility was created by Ryan Foose of Fooser Sports. Foose also designed graphics and color schemes for Clinton's Copa identity, the Elotes.