It didn’t take long for Kameron Misner to feel at home in his new Midwest League home.
Misner joined the Clinton LumberKings last week after being promoted from the Gulf Coast League by the Miami Marlins, who selected the outfielder with the 35th pick in this year’s baseball draft.
The move sent Misner to what he calls "a perfect spot."
As he puts it, "Things couldn’t have worked out any better."
Misner played college baseball at Missouri, where he was teammates with T.J. Sikkema, a Central DeWitt graduate who was selected three slots later in the draft by the New York Yankees.
Sikkema’s grandparents live in Fulton, Illinois, just a long fly ball or two across the Mississippi River from Clinton’s NelsonCorp Field, where Misner now works on improving his game.
"My parents and T.J.’s parents became close friends in college, and when I learned I was being sent up here, that sort of put the wheels in motion," Misner said. "One call led to another and all of a sudden, I’m staying just across the river in his grandparent’s house. It’s ideal."
Shane Sikkema, the head coach of the Central DeWitt baseball team that finished as the runner-up in the Iowa Class 3A state baseball tourney last Saturday, and his wife Amy spent Sunday afternoon watching the LumberKings as Misner continued to enjoy a solid start to his first full-season assignment as a professional.
Misner joined the LumberKings on July 30, homering in his first game with Clinton, and is off to a .313 start at the plate in the eight games he has played in the Midwest League.
He has collected one double, homered twice, driven home eight runs and swiped four bases since arriving after hitting .241 over eight games in the Gulf Coast League.
"It’s been a good experience, getting a taste of the competition at this level and having the chance to play every day and learn a little bit about what that is all about," Misner said. "A lot of this is all still new to me, but having the chance to get used to what it is like is important."
While Sikkema signed with the Yankees the same week he was drafted in June, Misner and the Marlins agreed to terms on July 12, the last day members of this year’s draft class could sign with the major-league clubs which chose them.
Nine days later, he was sent to the Gulf Coast League and nine days after that, he was promoted to the LumberKings.
"I really didn’t know if I would get to this level or what the Marlins had in mind for me this year coming in, so I’m glad to have the chance to be part of a full-season club and get into it a little late, I’m glad to be get any experience I can," Misner said.
The 6-foot-4 Poplar Bluff, Missouri, native welcomed the chance to take a few cuts with a wood bat after hitting .286 with 10 homers in his final season in the Southeastern Conference.
His combination of size, defense and speed positioned him well for the draft and the next step in his career.
"I’m feeling good about where things are at and where they are headed," Misner said. "Mizzou and playing in the SEC prepared me well for the next level, and coming in, my goal for this year is to just get a handle on what playing pro ball is all about and what it takes to be successful from one day to the next."
Misner has hit safely in seven of the eight games he has played in for Clinton and likes the fact the LumberKings are chasing a playoff berth into the final month of the second half.
"That creates a real good atmosphere to work in. The guys on this team have been great to me, they’re all working hard and I’m here to do the same and win some games," Misner said. "This is my job now, to come out the field every day, prepare well, do my job and win."
The change in surroundings from the Gulf Coast League, where morning starts and games played on spring training complex diamonds are the norm, to playing in front of crowds in pro ballparks in the Midwest League has been welcomed as well.
Replacing 2018 first-round draft pick Connor Scott on the Clinton roster, Misner didn’t know if he would be promoted to Clinton at some point this season but wants to make the most out of taking his first step up in the Marlins’ organizational ladder.
"I’m seeing good pitching in every at-bat here, and that’s only going to help me," he said. "It’s all part of the challenge that is part of pro ball. So far, it’s been good."
Thanks in part to the family of a college teammate, Misner feels right at home.
Beer’s best: With work accomplished before being traded by the Astros to the Diamondbacks, former Quad-Cities first baseman Seth Beer was named Tuesday as the Texas League player of the month.
Beer hit .337 in July for Corpus Christi, leading the league with nine homers and a .663 slugging percentage.
Peoria third baseman Brendan Donovan won the Midwest League honor for the month, hitting .390 for the Chiefs during July.
One for two: Arizona promoted its top-ranked prospect, Kane County’s Alek Thomas, to the California League last week but didn’t leave the Cougars' cupboard bare.
The Diamondbacks sent the organization’s second-rated prospect, Kristian Robinson, from short-season Hillsboro to the Midwest League to fill the roster spot.
Weekly winners: Beloit outfielder Anthony Churlin was named the Midwest League player of the week Monday after hitting .542 last week, going 13-for-24 at the plate for the Snappers.
Fort Wayne’s Joey Contillo was named the pitcher of the week. He went 2-0, giving up four hits and one run over 12 innings in two six-inning starts.
River Bandits this week
Clinton: Today-Friday, 6:35 p.m.
A MWL-best 19-game hit streak ended Friday for Clinton SS Christopher Torres
At Wisconsin: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.; Monday, noon
He hits just .205, but Rattlers 2B Yeison Coca leads the West with 21 steals
Beloit: Wednesday, 6:35 p.m.
Only 46-66, the Snappers are 8-7 vs. the River Bandits this season
LUMBERKINGS THIS WEEK
At Quad-Cities: Today-Friday, 6:35 p.m.
Bandits pitchers have 18 shutouts, matching the most in the minors
At Peoria: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 5 p.m.; Monday, noon
Hitting .357 in his last 10 games, Delvin Perez leads Peoria with a .268 average
Burlington: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Bees P Hector Yan and Robinson Pina are second and fourth in the MWL in strikeouts