A pair of Clinton pitchers struck out 13 while allowing only five baserunners in a 2-1 win over Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.
Clinton's Tanner Andrews (1-2) gave up one run in five innings and Jake Walters picked up his first save by throwing four shut-out, one-hit innings while striking out eight.
The LumberKings got all the offense they needed in the bottom of the fourth. Jerar Encarnacion singled with one out and moved to second when Kernels pitcher Austin Schulfer hit J.D Osborne. Bubba Hollins singled home Encarnacion and Connor Grant's single plated Osborne.
Hollins tallied three hits to lead Clinton's offense.
Gilberto Celestino's first-inning home run was the extent of Cedar Rapids' scoring.