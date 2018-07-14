Two-run home runs by Ryan Costello and Jack Larsen in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday lifted Clinton to a 4-1 Midwest League win over Lansing.
The Lugnuts' Norberto Obeseo belted a solo home run in the top of the third inning, but the 1-0 lead didn't last after Brody Rodning replaced starter Graham Spraker on the mound after the stretch.
Clinton collected four of its six hits in the seventh, beginning with a leadoff single by Ariel Sandoval which Costello followed with his 16th homer of the season.
Eugene Helder then doubled before Larsen's 11th home rune of the year extended the Clinton lead to 4-1.
Clay Chandler, Marvin Gorgas and Collin Kober combined on a two-hit victory, striking out 14 Lansing batters while walking two.