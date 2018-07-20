LumberKings post shutout in win
Clay Chandler pitched seven shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out four to win his sixth game and lead Clinton to a 5-0 win over the Lake County Captains Friday at Classic Park.
Clinton took a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to an RBI double from Ariel Sandoval, who later stole home in the inning for the LumberKings.
Clinton added to its lead in the eighth inning. Eugene Helder led off the inning with a triple, then scored on a single from Jack Larsen. Keegan McGovern hit a two-run home run, his sixth of the season to cap the scoring.
Helder went 2 for 5 while McGovern went 1 for 4 with two RBIs. Kyle Wilcox pitched the last two innings for Clinton, striking out four.
Juan Hillman (3-10) pitched five innings in the loss.