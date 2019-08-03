Down three entering the ninth inning, the Clinton LumberKings saw a trio of consecutive singles raise their hopes of a comeback.
Ultimately, however, it ended up being at least one hit too few as Clinton fell 7-6 to Beloit on Saturday.
After Beloit scored single runs in the first and third of LumberKings starter Remey Reed, Clinton stormed into the lead in the fourth on the back of a lead-off home run by Evan Edwards and a three-run blast by Christopher Torres.
The LumberKings couldn't hold the lead, however, against a Beloit team that had 14 hits to Clinton's 13.
Beloit cut the lead to 4-3 in the sixth before rallying for three in the eighth off Raul Brito (3-3) and a key insurance run in the ninth off Zach Wolf to make it 7-4 entering the bottom of the ninth.
With one out Zach Scott, who had three hits on the night, started the rally with a single and moved to second on Torres' third hit of the evening.
Scott then scored on Kameron Misner's single, and Torres came home on Peyton Burdick's sacrifice fly.
Misner then stole second but was stranded there when J.D. Osborne grounded out to third.