CLINTON — Clinton played small ball Saturday to slip past Fort Wayne 5-4 in a Midwest League game at NelsonCorp Field.
The LumberKings rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure the win with Thomas Jones bringing home the game winner with a bunt single to third base that scored Connor Scott.
Clinton trailed 4-2 when Peyton Burdick doubled to left to score Christopher Torres and then scored as Bubba Hollins reached on the second fielding error of the inning by Justin Lopez at second.
Scott, who scored the LumberKings' first run with a first-inning double, had reached on the first error by Lopez and advanced as Hollins reached.
The TinCaps had taken a 2-1 lead before Clinton's Will Banfield homered in the fourth to briefly tie the game. Fort Wayne moved ahead in the top of the fifth 4-2 on a two-run single by Michael Curry.