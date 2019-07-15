CLINTON -- One rally wasn't enough Monday for the Clinton LumberKings.
Finishing off a three-game sweep of Fort Wayne, Clinton came from behind twice in extra innings to claim a 6-5, 11-inning Midwest League victory at Nelson Corp Field.
Tied at 1-1 after nine, both teams scored three runs in the 10th inning before the LumberKings overcame a 5-4 deficit with a pair of runs in the bottom of the 11th.
A walk and a hit batter loaded the base with one out in the deciding inning. The tying and winning runs scored on a wild throw to first by TinCaps shortstop Justin Lopez on an attempted relay after he recorded a force out at second when David Bradshaw hit a grounder to second baseman Tucupita Marcano.
Clinton, which fell behind 5-4 when Ethan Skender scored on a wild pitch in the top half of the 11th, used a walk and a hit batter to load the bases in the bottom half of the inning.
The rally came after the LumberKings' Peyton Burdick extended the game with a three-run homer in the 10th, answering a three-run top of the inning capped by a two-run Luke Becker double.
The late offense followed nine pitcher-dominated innings in regulation. Clinton took a 1-0 lead on a Connor Scott single in the first and Fort Wayne tied the game in the second with a run-scoring single by Lopez.