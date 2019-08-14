J.D. Osborne's third-inning three-run homer staked the Clinton LumberKings to a four-run lead Wednesday and Clinton cruised from there, topping Burlington 7-1.
Clinton starter Remey Reed (3-1) allowed just one run on four hits and no walks in five innings before a trio of LumberKings relievers sealed the home win with four scoreless frames.
Thomas Jones' RBI single drove in Samuel Castro in the third inning to start the scoring for the LumberKings.
Burlington starter Hector Yan (4-5) then hit Peyton Burdick to put two men on. After Kameron Misner struck out, Osborne lined the second pitch over the left-center field wall to make it 4-0.
After Justin Jones' sacrifice fly cut the lead to 4-1 in the fourth, Misner jump-started the LumberKings' second rally of the night in the sixth. The Clinton center fielder walked to lead off the frame and moved to third on Osborne's single.
Will Banfield then reached on a throwing error by Bees second baseman Adrian Rondon, scoring Misner, and Bubba Hollins brought both Osborne and Banfield home with a two-run double to complete the scoring.
The teams will face off again at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, with Clinton's Jake Walters (4-3) taking on Burlington's Robinson Pina (4-7).