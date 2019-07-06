The Clinton LumberKings' pitching shone during the team's recent four-game winning streak, holding the opposition to two or fewer runs in all four games.
The pitchers came through again, but this time the LumberKings couldn't muster enough offense to run the streak to five, falling 2-0 to Kane County.
Cougars starter Ryan Weiss (3-5) held Clinton to two hits over six scoreless innings, striking out six. Kenny Hernandez pitched the final three innings for Kane County, striking out three to get his second save of the season.
The lack of offense made a hard-luck loser out of Clinton's Alberto Guerrero (3-4), who gave up two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings.
Hosting Kane County didn't waste any time grabbing the lead. Tra Holmes led off the bottom of the first with a triple, the only extra-base hit of the game, and scored on Geraldo Perdomo's sacrifice fly.
They stretched the lead to 2-0 on another sacrifice fly in the second after singles from Blaze Alexander and Zachery Almond left runners at the corners with one out for Joey Rose.
Clinton's best scoring chances came in the fourth and fifth innings.
In the fourth, a Connor Scott walk and Bubba Hollins single left runners on the corners with two out, but Will Banfield popped out to second base to end the threat.
In the fifth, an Evan Edwards walk and an error left runners at first and second with one out, but Zach Scott and Christopher Torres grounded out to strand them in scoring position.