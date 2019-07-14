CLINTON — Clinton grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first inning Sunday and never looked back, earning its 10th win in 12 games by rolling to an 8-2 Midwest League win over visiting Fort Wayne at NelsonCorp Field.
Connor Scott and Thomas Jones each drove runs home with doubles, and Evan Edwards brought a run across with the first of his three hits in the opening inning, part of a 14-hit attack by the LumberKings.
The TinCaps pulled within 5-2 when Blake Hunt scored on a sixth-inning fielder's choice off the bat of Luke Becker, but Clinton answered with two more runs in the seventh to pull away.
The first scored on a triple by Edwards, who scored the second run on a single to left by Jones to leave the LumberKings up 7-2.
Clinton added an insurance run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Peyton Burdick.
J.D. Osborne drove home the LumberKings' other two runs, one on a sacrifice fly in the third and another on a fifth-inning single.
Remey Reed earned the win in his Midwest League debut for the LumberKings.
A sixth-round draft pick of the Marlins in 2016, Reed scattered seven hits over a six-inning start. He did not walk a batter while striking out three.