LumberKings stay in the game, join Prospect League

Burlington and Kane County from the Midwest League were also among franchises cut and Bowling Green's franchise is being shifted to another league as part of structural alignment changes that are still being finalized.

While Burlington joined Clinton in announcing its move to the Prospect League on Wednesday, Kane County has not yet announced its plans.

“Going back to when contraction was first being discussed, we promised that we would do everything we could to keep baseball in Clinton not only now, but well into the future,’’ Tornow said. “Today, we delivered on that promise.’’

Tornow said fans will see top-level professional prospects that are in the midst of their college careers.

“The players we had on the field in 2019, they were playing in the Prospect League and other similar leagues in 2018,’’ Tornow said. “The Prospect League has a long history of good, quality baseball.’’

Dennis Bastien, commissioner of the Prospect League, welcomed a franchise that has been in operation as a Midwest League franchise since 1954 to the league he oversees.