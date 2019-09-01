CLINTON -- Delvin Perez tripled and scored on a ninth-inning sacrifice fly Sunday to let Peoria edge Clinton 2-1 in a Midwest League game at NelsonCorp Field.
The loss ended a season-best seven-game win streak for the LumberKings and spoiled a strong start by Tanner Andrews.
Perez scored the game's first run as well, reaching on a first-inning single and stealing second before scoring on a Brendon Donovan single to center.
Andrews scattered four hits over 8.2 innings, retiring 16 consecutive batters at one point between the second and seventh innings.
Clinton tied the game in the bottom of the eighth, scoring its lone run on a single by Jose Devers which brought Evan Edwards home after he reached on an error and advanced on a bunt single by Thomas Jones.