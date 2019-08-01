Wisconsin committed four errors Thursday, and the visiting Clinton LumberKings made the Timber Rattlers pay, tallying five unearned runs in a 7-3 win.
None of Wisconsin's errors loomed larger than outfielder Je'Von Ward's in the ninth inning with the score tied 3-3.
Wisconsin reliever Joey Matulovich struck out Marcos Rivera to lead off the inning and Christopher Torres to record the second out. In between those, Zach Scott reached on Ward's error.
Kameron Misner made sure the LumberKings got the most out of the extra out. The Clinton center fielder hit his second homer of the season to stake Clinton to a 5-3 lead. A Peyton Burdick single and J.D. Osborne's seventh homer of the year made it 7-3.
The LumberKings had been cruising early on, with a Peyton Burdick first-inning RBI single, a third-inning Marcos Rivera solo home run and a fourth-inning Bubba Hollins sacrifice fly staking Clinton to a 3-0 lead before Wisconsin managed its first hit off Clinton starter George Soriano.
Wisconsin's Antonio Pinero tripled and scored in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead to 3-1, and an RBI single from Ward and RBI groundout by Pinero in the sixth tied the game 3-3.
Misner's blast made a winner out of Clinton reliever Manuel Rodriguez (5-1), who threw 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.