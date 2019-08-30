The Clinton LumberKings drew nine walks and had five of those batters score in a 6-3 road win over the Burlington Bees Friday.
Clinton got on the board in the third inning with Jose Devers and Peyton Burdick drawing back-to-back one-out walks. Burdick then stole second and Devers came around to score when Bees catcher Harrison Wenson committed a throwing error on the play. A Will Banfield single scored Burdick to make it 2-0.
And that's the way it stood until the top of the eighth inning, when Burdick and Kameron Misner led off the inning with a pair of walks. A wild pitch advanced each a base and Burdick scored on Banfield's sacrifice fly and Misner coming home on Thomas Jones' groundout.
A Burlington offense that didn't manage a hit over seven frames against Clinton starter Jake Walkers had no such problem against reliever Peyton Culbertson, though, as the reliever was tagged for three runs on three hits and a walk through 1/3 of an inning.
However, Zach Wolf (7-4) struck out three over the final 1 1/3 innings for his 15th save and Clinton added two insurance runs in the ninth when Samuel Castro walked and came home on Jose Devers' double. Devers then scored on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt.