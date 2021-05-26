LumberKings welcome a return to 'normalcy'

The shift to a new level of baseball will lead to slightly younger rosters for Clinton, which is being managed this season by former University of Iowa and current Mount Mercy University coach Jack Dahm.

It will also give the LumberKings a chance to include several area players on its roster.

Iowa Central Community College infielder Max Holy from Clinton, Grand View infielder Larson Bennett of Fulton, Mount Mercy catcher Brett Swalve of Lanark, Ill., and three pitchers — Creighton’s Ryan Miller from Pleasant Valley, Iowa Central’s Jake Swanson from Central DeWitt and Kirkwood’s Graysen Drezek from Davenport Assumption, are currently on the Clinton roster.

“In the past on rare occasions, we’ve had a local or area kid assigned here, but now we control the roster and there will be more of a chance for local players to be part of our team and for fans to watch them progress,’’ Tornow said.

“Jack Dahm has great connections with college coaches in Iowa, in the Midwest and across the country and as he puts the roster together, we look forward to continuing to have good talent come through here.’’

Prospect League teams can have up to 32 players on their rosters and the LumberKings have players from all levels of college baseball.