LumberKings welcome a return to 'normalcy'

While a new chapter in Clinton baseball history will be written beginning Thursday, general manager Ted Tornow welcomes the normalcy that will accompany the LumberKings’ first home game in nearly 21 months.
“Just the chance for folks to come out and enjoy themselves, to sit and talk with friends, watch some baseball and enjoy being outdoors doing something fun, that’s what I’m looking forward to the most,’’ Tornow said.
“We’ll have all of the traditional opening-day festivities, full lineups, a moment of remembrance for those who are no longer with us, but just the chance to be together again is something we’ve been looking forward to for a long time.’’
Clinton’s 6:30 p.m. season opener at NelsonCorp Field will be the LumberKings’ first as a member of the Prospect League, a 16-team college wood-bat league, and the opening-night opponent will be a familiar foe, the Burlington Bees.
Midwest League rivals for more than 60 years, the two organizations find themselves competing at a different level after Major League Baseball took over operations of the minor leagues and downsized operations, trimming Clinton, Burlington and Kane County from the list of Midwest League clubs with major-league affiliates.
Tornow said fans will not notice much of a difference in what they can expect during games. On-field promotions, giveaways, and things such as a Memorial Day Bark in the Park matinee and weekly beverage nights will continue to be part of “normalcy’’ at LumberKings games.
The shift to a new level of baseball will lead to slightly younger rosters for Clinton, which is being managed this season by former University of Iowa and current Mount Mercy University coach Jack Dahm.
It will also give the LumberKings a chance to include several area players on its roster.
Iowa Central Community College infielder Max Holy from Clinton, Grand View infielder Larson Bennett of Fulton, Mount Mercy catcher Brett Swalve of Lanark, Ill., and three pitchers — Creighton’s Ryan Miller from Pleasant Valley, Iowa Central’s Jake Swanson from Central DeWitt and Kirkwood’s Graysen Drezek from Davenport Assumption, are currently on the Clinton roster.
“In the past on rare occasions, we’ve had a local or area kid assigned here, but now we control the roster and there will be more of a chance for local players to be part of our team and for fans to watch them progress,’’ Tornow said.
“Jack Dahm has great connections with college coaches in Iowa, in the Midwest and across the country and as he puts the roster together, we look forward to continuing to have good talent come through here.’’
Prospect League teams can have up to 32 players on their rosters and the LumberKings have players from all levels of college baseball.
Players from Division I programs at Austin Peay, Illinois-Chicago, Missouri, Milwaukee, South Dakota State and Wichita State are on the Clinton roster and additional players will likely be added as seasons at the NCAA Division I and Division III levels conclude over the next few weeks.
The LumberKings’ season, which includes home games on Thursday, Friday and Monday against Burlington, runs through Aug. 4 and will include 30 games at NelsonCorp Field.
Clinton will maintain 6:30 p.m. start times for home games played on Monday-Saturday and has a 2 p.m. first pitch set for most Sunday home games. Tickets are priced from $7-9 with discounts available for seniors and youth.
All seating areas at NelsonCorp Field will be open to fans and face coverings will not be required.
“We are just asking people to use common sense and be respectful of others,’’ Tornow said. “If people are more comfortable wearing a mask, they are welcomed to do so but we will not require it.''