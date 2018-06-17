Ryan Costello warmed up for the home run derby at Tuesday's Midwest League All-Star Game by homering twice Sunday, but an 8-5 win at Beloit wasn't enough for Clinton to earn a Midwest League playoff berth.
The LumberKings, who led the Western Division by three games with six games left in the first half, finished one game behind Quad-Cities and tied for second with Peoria when it completed a 39-31 first half.
The Chiefs earned the second available first-half playoff berth in the West because of wins in five of the seven games it played against the LumberKings.
Costello decided Sunday's outcome when he hit a grand slam with two outs in the top of the ninth inning. His 12th homer of the season followed a two-run blast in the eighth.
Ariel Sandoval also homered for Clinton in the top of the first before the Snappers opened a 4-1 lead preceding the late LumberKings rally.