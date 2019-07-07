GENEVA, Illinois — After seeing a ninth-inning lead disappear, Clinton took advantage of some erratic pitching to grab an extra-innings 3-2 win over Kane County Sunday at Northwestern Medicine Field.
With Will Banfield starting the 10th inning at second base, Kane County pitcher Kai-Wei Lin threw a wild pitch while walking Evan Edwards, allowing Banfield to advance to third.
Another wild pitch from Lin (2-3) allowed Banfield to score the go-ahead run, then Zach Wolf closed out the game for his sixth save of the season.
Kane County took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly from Zachery Almond.
The LumberKings tied the game on a bases loaded walk by Connor Scott in the top of the seventh inning, then took the lead on a sacrifice fly from J.D. Osborne to score Banfield and give Clinton a 2-1 advantage.
Almond tied the game with his fifth home run of the season to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning.
Osborne went 3 for 4 while Scott finished 2 for 3 for Clinton.
Manuel Rodriguez (3-1) earned the win for the LumberKings, who have won four of their last five games.