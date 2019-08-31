Clinton piled on the runs early, with Jose Devers starting each rally, and then held off a late Peoria Chiefs charge to win its seventh straight game on Saturday, topping Peoria 10-5.
The win bolsters Clinton's chances for a second half division title. The LumberKings entered the night tied with Kane County.
Peyton Burdick got the LumberKings on the board early as the 2019 third round pick hit his 10th home run of the season to score Devers, who had singled, and make it 2-0.
Kameron Misner followed with a single, moved to second on a groundout and scored on Evan Edwards' single.
Devers jump-started the LumberKings's second rally as well, leading off the third inning with a walk. Burdick singled and Devers scored on Misner's RBI groundout.
Will Banfield singled to put two on and, after a groundout, J.D. Osborne brought both home with a single. Osborne then moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Bubba Hollins' single to make it 7-0.
Devers then led off the fourth with a double and scored on a triple by Burdick, who finished the day 4-5 with three runs scored, three RBIs and a double short of the cycle.
Misner then singled home Burdick, and an Edwards double and Osborne sacrifice fly scored Misner to make it 10-0, all of the runs charged to Peoria starter Michael Brettell (5-10).
While the LumberKings' offense was feasting, the Chiefs' was struggling to generate much against Clinton starter Josh Roberson (4-4), who threw five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out five.
The Chiefs had more luck off the LumberKings' bullpen, tallying three runs off Cam Baird in the seventh, one off Raul Brito in the eighth, and one off Nathan Alexander in the ninth, but it wasn't enough to match Clinton's early offensive explosion.