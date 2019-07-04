CLINTON, Iowa — Thomas Jones and Evan Edwards paced Clinton's offense Thursday, leading the LumberKings to a 6-2 win over Peoria at NelsonCorp Field.
The win is Clinton's third straight and moves the LumberKings above .500 (42-41) for the first time since June 6. Clinton is 9-5 so far in second-half play.
Evan Edwards was 2 for 4 with a double on the night, coming in the bottom of the fourth inning to score Bubba Hollins and put Clinton on the board after the two teams were scoreless through the first three innings.
Jones followed that up with a double of his own to score Edwards, giving the LumberKings a 2-0 lead.
Clinton added four runs in the fifth inning, starting by taking advantage of a Peoria miscue.
With Peyton Burdick at the plate, Christopher Torres stole third base. On the pitch, Burdick struck out swinging on a dropped third strike, but Ivan Herrera threw the ball away throwing down to first base, allowing Torres to score.
Edwards grounded out later in the inning to score Burdick, then Jones hit a two-run single to cap the scoring for Clinton. Jones was 3 for 4 on the night with three RBIs.
Brandon Riley hit a two-run triple in the ninth inning for Peoria, part of a 2 for 4 effort from the Chiefs left fielder that also included a double.
Tyler Jones (3-4) picked up the win for Clinton while Michael Baird (0-1) was hit with the loss for Peoria.