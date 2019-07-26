There was no quit in Quad-Cities, but the difference between the second and third out could be measured on the scoreboard Friday night at Modern Woodmen Park.
Peoria drove home all seven of its runs on four two-out hits, just enough to withstand a late River Bandits rally and hold on for a series-deciding 7-6 victory over Quad-Cities.
A crowd of 4,137 watched Carlos Machado finish off a four-run ninth inning for the River Bandits, depositing a no-doubt, three-run home run on the top of the berm beyond the left field fence.
His first home run of the season pulled Quad-Cities within a run before reliever Fredy Pacheco entered the game and got Alex McKenna to fly out to end the 25-hit Midwest League shootout.
Quad-Cities collected seven of its 11 hits in the final three innings, working to overcome a 7-1 deficit.
The River Bandits pushed one run across in the seventh inning, but were unable to score after loading the bases with no outs in the bottom of the eighth.
Double plays squelched both of those River Bandits’ rally attempts.
Peoria pitcher Connor Thomas started the twin killing in the seventh, snaring a ball off the bat of Oscar Campos and throwing a bullet to second to retire Cesar Salazar in time for the relay throw to get Campos at first.
An inning later, a pair of walks and a single by Machado had loaded the bases before Josh Shaw at second snared a sharp liner off the bat of Ramiro Rodriguez to set up the Chiefs’ third double play of the night.
Salazar walked to open the ninth off of Chiefs reliever Sebastian Tabata, who recorded two outs after Campos singled.
Trey Dawson drove a ball off of Tabata’s right leg, scoring Salazar, before Machado clubbed his home run to leave the Chiefs clinging to a one-run edge.
Peoria had earlier broken the game open with a four-run fourth inning, extending a lead the Chiefs had taken on a two-out single in the first by Imeldo Diaz.
It took 40 pitches for Quad-Cities pitcher Jose Bravo to work his way through the fourth, which started with a single by Brandon Riley before an infield single by Edwin Figuera and a walk to Josh Shaw loaded the bases with two outs.
Back-to-back two-run singles to left — the first by Jonatan Machado and the second by Delvin Perez — extended the Peoria lead to 5-0 and led to the end of a short four-inning outing for Bravo.
The Chiefs tagged the River Bandits right-hander for eight hits, all singles.
Bravo, who struck out six batters and walked just one, worked around a pair of hits in each of the first two innings before Peoria doubled its hit total in the fourth.
Quad-Cities avoided the shutout in the bottom half of the fourth, getting to Gragg for two of the three hits he allowed in a four-inning start.
Rodriguez bunted for a base hit with one out and then scored when the River Bandits’ Salazar rattled a two-out double off the top of the fence in right.
A two-run double by Alexis Wilson had extended the Chiefs’ advantage to 7-1 before Grae Kessinger drove home Quad-Cities’ second run on a single to left that scored Freudis Nova in the bottom of the seventh.