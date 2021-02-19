Major-league vet Widger to manage Bandits

Chris Widger, a 10-year major-league veteran who led Kansas City’s Appalachian League affiliate to that league’s championship series in 2019, will manage the Quad Cities River Bandits in the upcoming season.

The Royals announced their minor-league coaching staffs on Friday and Widger was named to lead the River Bandits in their first season as an Advanced-A affiliate of Kansas City.

It’s the same role he was scheduled to fill a year ago with the Royals’ high-A affiliate Wilmington in the Carolina League before the 2020 minor-league season was cancelled.

Widger guided the Burlington Royals to a 39-29 record in 2019 after spending three seasons as a coach with Wilmington, the Delaware city where the 49-year-old Pennsville, N.J., native was born.

A catcher by trade, Widger played college baseball at George Mason before he was selected in the third round of baseball’s 1992 draft by Seattle.

He made his major-league debut with the Mariners three years later and also spent time with the Expos, Yankees, Cardinals, White Sox and Orioles during a 613-game major-league career.