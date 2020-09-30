Majors let the clock run out on minor-league deal

Its contract with Major League Baseball expired Wednesday, but the chair of the negotiating committee for Minor League Baseball remains hopeful a new agreement can be reached.

D.G. Elmore said his committee intends to continue to work to make that happen, hoping to preserve the connection between the governing bodies of major- and minor-league baseball that has existed since 1901.

“Minor League Baseball will continue to work in good faith over the coming weeks to reach a well-designed and fair agreement that meets MLB’s player development needs and continues the relationship between the two for generations to come,’’ Elmore said in a statement.

A 10-year extension of the Professional Baseball Agreement — the contract that binds Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball — expired on Wednesday. For the first time since 1990, a new deal has not been agreed to before the old contract ran out.

After months of inaction in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic which delayed the start of the major-league season and canceled the minor-league season in 2020, negotiations between the two groups have resumed in recent weeks.