Majors, minors hold 'constructive' discussion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Negotiating teams from major- and minor-league baseball talked on Wednesday, but provided no details on what transpired other than to label the discussion "constructive."

A two-sentence joint statement issued Thursday by Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball acknowledged only that negotiations between the two groups resumed in a conference call and will continue at some point in the future.

"The respective negotiating teams of Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball held a constructive meeting on Wednesday," the groups said in a statement. "The parties are continuing their discussions, with the goal of concluding a mutually beneficial long-term agreement in the near future."

The meeting took place one day after Baseball America, citing unnamed sources, reported that Minor League Baseball was on the brink of giving in to Major League Baseball demands that 40 existing minor-league teams be contracted as part of a reorganization of the minors that would give Major League Baseball control of its player development feeder system.

Minor League Baseball followed the report with a statement calling it "inaccurate," but acknowledging that negotiations were ongoing.