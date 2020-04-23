Majors, minors hold 'constructive' discussion

Negotiating teams from major- and minor-league baseball talked on Wednesday, but provided no details on what transpired other than to label the discussion "constructive."
A two-sentence joint statement issued Thursday by Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball acknowledged only that negotiations between the two groups resumed in a conference call and will continue at some point in the future.
"The respective negotiating teams of Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball held a constructive meeting on Wednesday," the groups said in a statement. "The parties are continuing their discussions, with the goal of concluding a mutually beneficial long-term agreement in the near future."
The meeting took place one day after Baseball America, citing unnamed sources, reported that Minor League Baseball was on the brink of giving in to Major League Baseball demands that 40 existing minor-league teams be contracted as part of a reorganization of the minors that would give Major League Baseball control of its player development feeder system.
Minor League Baseball followed the report with a statement calling it "inaccurate," but acknowledging that negotiations were ongoing.
The two sides are attempting to work out a deal which will replace the existing Professional Baseball Agreement, a contract which expires after the 2020 season and ties Major League Baseball to the Minor League Baseball, the governing body of the sport’s 160 affiliated minor-league franchises.
Which 40 existing teams may be contracted remains undetermined, although Midwest League franchises in Beloit, Burlington, Clinton and the Quad-Cities have at one point or another been mentioned as contraction candidates.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has changed the dynamics of negotiations, leading to the suspension of play at all levels of professional baseball and creating financial hardships for a number of operators of minor-league clubs.
In the Midwest League, planning and construction of a new ballpark in Beloit has been delayed and the community-owned Wisconsin franchise is offering team "membership certificates" for $50 apiece to support "the continued success of professional baseball in the Fox Valley."
Reportedly, no date for a resumption of negotiations between major- and minor-league representatives was determined Wednesday.
