CLINTON — When manager Mike Jacobs talks about the potential he sees in the Clinton LumberKings, he’s speaking from experience.
Of the players assigned by Clinton’s new parent club, the Miami Marlins, to the LumberKings’ opening day roster, Jacobs managed 16 of them last season at short-season Batavia.
“It’s a good group of guys who are ready to take on their first full-season assignment in professional baseball,’’ Jacobs said Monday.
“From what I’ve seen so far, I feel like we’re going to be a good defensive team, I like our rotation and I like the way our guys are putting the barrel on the ball. We have a little bit of everything which is a good place to start.’’
Miami has sent four prospects ranked among the top 30 in the Marlins’ organization to Clinton to open the season, including a pair of 19-year-olds who were the organization’s first two selections in the 2018 draft.
Jacobs labels the pair “young players with bright futures in the game.’’
Connor Scott, an outfielder from Tampa, was the 13th overall selection in last year’s draft and will open in center field for the LumberKings.
Ranked as the sixth-best prospect in the Miami farm system by MLB.com, Scott hit a combined .218 last season while splitting time between the Gulf Coast League and Greensboro, the Marlins’ low-A affiliate last season in the South Atlantic League
“He’s working to get stronger and has made improvements since last season,’’ Jacobs said. “He’s going to mature into a five-tool player and the organization is excited to see how he can improve in his first full season.’’
Scott was a teammate of the Marlins’ second-round draft pick, catcher Will Banfield, at both stops last season.
The Snellville, Georgia, native hit .238 over 39 games between the two levels and was ranked as the top defensive player selected by Miami last June. He is ranked as the 11th-best prospect in the organization.
“He’s the real deal, does a good job behind the plate and is as strong as an ox,’’ Jacobs said.
The LumberKings roster also includes the Marlins’ 20th- and 30th-rated prospects, shortstop Chris Torres and outfielder Thomas Jones. Injuries limited Torres to 39 games a year ago, while Jones stole 20 bases while batting .222 last season in 103 games at Greensboro.
Banfield will share catching duties with J.D. Osborne, a .310 hitter last season at Batavia, while Scott and Jones will join Ricardo Cespedes, Michael Donadio and Jaerar Encarnacion in the Clinton outfield.
In addition to Torres, the LumberKings infield will include first baseman Sean Reynolds, who clubbed 17 homers and stole 13 bases in 76 games at Batavia last season and Marco Rivera, who hit 12 homers at Greensboro in 2018 and is expected to see time at third base and shortstop.
Demetrius Sims will start at second and Bubba Hollins, the son of 12-year major leaguer Dave Hollins, will work around the infield as a utility player.
The Clinton pitching staff includes seven arms from the Marlins’ 2018 draft class among eight players who saw action last season at Batavia. That group includes the LumberKings’ scheduled starter for Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. season opener at Kane County, fifth-round selection Chris Vallimont.