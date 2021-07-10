Massey helps blast Bandits past Rattlers

APPLETON, Wis. — On a night when the Quad Cities River Bandits' Michael Massey had two doubles and a home run, his simple single to right field proved to be the decisive blow.
After the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had rallied for four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie Saturday night's contest, Massey's single drove in the first run of a four-run top of the fifth as the River Bandits held on to claim an 11-9 win.
The Bandits totaled 16 hits on the night, with most of the damage coming from the top of the order. Along with Massey, in the three-hole, going 4-of-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs, leadoff hitter Jeison Guzman went 3-of-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Hitting second, Tucker Bradley doubled twice, and scored and drove in two as well.
Cleanup hitter Jake Means only had one hit, but he made it count, his sixth inning, 3-run home run completing the Bandits' four run inning to take a 9-5 lead.
Charlie Neuweiler made his debut with the River Bandits, starting on the mound for Quad Cities in the fifth game of the six-game series.
The 6-foot-1 right hander was a fifth-round draft pick of the Royals in 2017 and he joined Quad Cities after making two starts for Kansas City's affiliate in the Arizona Rookie League this season.
Neuweiler was a workhorse for the Royals' low-A team at Lexington, Ky., in 2019, leading all pitchers in Kansas City's minor-league system with 27 starts for a team which won the South Atlantic League title. He struck out 153 batters over 148.2 innings of work that season.
On Saturday, Neuweiler worked 4.1 innings for Quad Cities, giving up four runs on four hits while striking out three batters and walking one in his High A Central League debut.
The Bandits jumped out quickly, scoring in each of the first three innings to take a 5-1 edge.
Wisconsin tied it in the fifth, though, with David Hamilton's triple and Joe Gray Jr.'s double each driving in two runs.
After the Bandits' four-run sixth inning, they tacked on two more in the seventh on Bradley's double.
And they ended up needing them.
The Timber Rattlers rallied to score three in the seventh off Bandits reliever Garrett Davila and one in the ninth before Jonah Dipoto got Nick Kahle, who represented the tying run, to ground out to end the game.