Massey helps blast Bandits past Rattlers

APPLETON, Wis. — On a night when the Quad Cities River Bandits' Michael Massey had two doubles and a home run, his simple single to right field proved to be the decisive blow.

After the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had rallied for four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie Saturday night's contest, Massey's single drove in the first run of a four-run top of the fifth as the River Bandits held on to claim an 11-9 win.

The Bandits totaled 16 hits on the night, with most of the damage coming from the top of the order. Along with Massey, in the three-hole, going 4-of-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs, leadoff hitter Jeison Guzman went 3-of-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Hitting second, Tucker Bradley doubled twice, and scored and drove in two as well.

Cleanup hitter Jake Means only had one hit, but he made it count, his sixth inning, 3-run home run completing the Bandits' four run inning to take a 9-5 lead.

Charlie Neuweiler made his debut with the River Bandits, starting on the mound for Quad Cities in the fifth game of the six-game series.

The 6-foot-1 right hander was a fifth-round draft pick of the Royals in 2017 and he joined Quad Cities after making two starts for Kansas City's affiliate in the Arizona Rookie League this season.