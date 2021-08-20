Massey's slam to start the day leads Bandits to doubleheader win

SOUTH BEND — Michael Massey had all night to think about his situation.
Massey was set to come up to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the third inning when the Quad Cities River Bandits game against the South Bend Cubs was suspended because of rain Thursday.
Whatever Massey did in the time off worked, as the River Bandits' second baseman hit a grand slam to restart action Friday at Four Winds Field, spurring the Bandits to a 12-8 win. The Bandits swept the day, scoring two runs in the eighth inning to win 6-5 in the nightcap.
Eric Cole drove in the winning run in the second game with a sacrifice fly, then Jake Means added an insurance run with an RBI single.
After Massey's grand slam — his 16th home run of the season — Gavin Stupienski hit a solo shot in the fourth inning to put the Bandits up 5-0.
Yonathan Perlaza put the Cubs on the board in the bottom of the inning with a two-run home run, his 11th of the season, to cut the lead to 5-2. Bryce Ball cut the score to 5-3 with a triple in the sixth inning before the Bandits responded in the next frame to take control of the game.
Quad Cities scored five runs in the inning, all on singles, including one from Massey, who drove in five runs in the game.
After Luis Vazquez homered in the seventh inning to cut the lead to 10-4, Stupienski hit his second home run of the night, and third on the season, to put the Bandits up 12-4, enough of a cushion to withstand a four-run Cubs rally in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The Bandits held a 4-1 lead in the nightcap heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, but Bradlee Beesly hit ta two-run home run to cut the lead to 4-3, then Harrison Wenson was hit with a pitch with the bases loaded to bring home Alexander Canario and tie the game.
Earlier, Massey continued his hot play, hitting his 24th double of the season to bring in Tucker Bradley in the first inning.
After Tyler Durna tied the game with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the first, William Hancock put the Bandits back on top with an RBI single in the top of the second.
The Bandits added to their lead with a Maikel Garcia RBI single in the fourth inning and William Hancock's fourth home run of the year in the sixth inning.
After the Bandits retook the lead in the eighth inning, South Bend got a run back on a wild pitch but Yohanse Morel struck out Jake Washer to end the game.