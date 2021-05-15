Matias, Bandits rally for a walk-off win

Tyler Gentry followed by driving a game-tying double into left, bringing Matias and Cole home to even things at 6-6.

Spencer Steer singled for Cedar Rapids with one out in the ninth before Yohanse Morel benefited from the River Bandits’ second double play of the game to set up the walk-off scenario for Quad Cities.

Morel earned his second win in as many decisions, working three shutout innings of relief and finishing off an 11-strikeout performance by a collection of three River Bandits pitchers.

A three-run fourth inning capped by the Kernels’ third solo home run of the game provided Cedar Rapids with a 6-2 lead that didn’t last.

Answering a run in the bottom of the third which had evened the score at 2-2, inning-opening singles by Gabe Snyder and Javier set Cedar Rapids up to regain the lead.

A balk before Javier’s single positioned Snyder to collect the go-ahead run on wild pitch by River Bandits starter Grant Gambrell.

A second wild pitch brought Javier home before Michael Helman drove a ball out of the park in left with two outs in the inning to leave Quad Cities in a 5-2 hole.

Helman helped dig an even deeper deficit two innings later.