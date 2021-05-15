Matias, Bandits rally for a walk-off win

Resilient bunch, these Quad Cities River Bandits.
Overcoming a four-run deficit at the seventh-inning stretch, Quad Cities used a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning by Seuly Matias to earn a 7-6 walk-off win over Cedar Rapids at Modern Woodmen Park.
Matias completed the River Bandits’ fifth come-from-behind win in seven victories through 10 games in the High-A Central League, driving a 1-0 pitch into the gap in left center to score Nick Loftin.
It was Loftin who started Quad Cities’ winning inning, reaching on a sharp infield single deep enough behind the hole at shortstop that the Kernels’ Wander Javier chose to hold onto it.
Michael Massey followed by dropping a bunt single midway down the third-base line to move Loftin to second.
Following a strikeout and a flyout, Matias gave Quad Cities its first walk-off win of the season.
That completed a rally that started when the River Bandits pulled within 6-3 on an RBI groundout by Jimmy Govern in the seventh before tying the game with a three-run eighth inning.
Nathan Eaton and Vinnie Pasquantino drew walks to open the inning, and following a fielder’s choice, Pasquantino scored when Eric Cole reached on a throwing error.
Tyler Gentry followed by driving a game-tying double into left, bringing Matias and Cole home to even things at 6-6.
Spencer Steer singled for Cedar Rapids with one out in the ninth before Yohanse Morel benefited from the River Bandits’ second double play of the game to set up the walk-off scenario for Quad Cities.
Morel earned his second win in as many decisions, working three shutout innings of relief and finishing off an 11-strikeout performance by a collection of three River Bandits pitchers.
A three-run fourth inning capped by the Kernels’ third solo home run of the game provided Cedar Rapids with a 6-2 lead that didn’t last.
Answering a run in the bottom of the third which had evened the score at 2-2, inning-opening singles by Gabe Snyder and Javier set Cedar Rapids up to regain the lead.
A balk before Javier’s single positioned Snyder to collect the go-ahead run on wild pitch by River Bandits starter Grant Gambrell.
A second wild pitch brought Javier home before Michael Helman drove a ball out of the park in left with two outs in the inning to leave Quad Cities in a 5-2 hole.
Helman helped dig an even deeper deficit two innings later.
His double to the gap in right center extended the Cedar Rapids lead to 6-2, scoring Chris Williams after he had doubled to left with one out in the sixth.
The River Bandits’ rally started when they doubled their hit total in the game with three singles in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Quad Cities pushed across a run during the inning as well, pulling within 6-3 when Cole scored on a groundout by Govern.
The Kernels’ three-run fourth inning came after Quad Cities erased a 2-0 lead Cedar Rapids had taken in the top of the second.
Solo home runs by Snyder and Trey Cabbage gave Kernels starter Matt Canterino an early cushion.
Some wildness from the Twins’ second-round choice in the 2019 draft allowed the River Bandits to get back into the game.
Canterino, who struck out nine, walked one and allowed three hits over a five-inning start, threw three wild pitches to help Quad Cities forge a 2-2 after three innings.
The first two helped Matias slice the Cedar Rapids’ lead in half in the second after he reached on a throwing error by Kernels shortstop Javier.
The third moved Govern to third base after he opened the bottom of the third by driving a double into left.
Govern then tied the game on a one-out RBI single to right by Massey.