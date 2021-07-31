Matias, Bandits slug way past Cubs

The long ball was the third of the game and the 96th of the season for Quad Cities, which moved to 50-25 on the year and secured its ninth series victory in the 13 it has played this season.

The River Bandits added an insurance run later in the eighth when Will Hancock reached on a bases-loaded walk to score Eric Cole.

“It would have been nice to have come up with another big hit there, but we got a couple of runs we needed,’’ Widger said.

In a back-and-forth series filled with momentum swings, Saturday’s fifth of six games between the River Bandits and Cubs was filled with more of the same.

Rallying from behind to win for the 26th time this season, Quad Cities came from behind a second time Saturday to tie the game 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning.

South Bend had slipped in front for a second time in the top of the sixth inning on a two-out single by Harrison Wenson, a margin the River Bandits’ Rave erased when he opened the bottom of seventh with a homer to left.

“I was able to get a good pitch to hit, get a good swing on it and something good happened,’’ Rave said.