McGovern powers LumberKings to win: Keegan McGovern went 3 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs to lead Clinton to a 9-4 win over the Lake County Captains Wednesday at Classic Park.
It's the fifth straight win for Clinton and the second straight loss for Lake County.
The LumberKings took the lead in the top of the fourth inning on a two-run single from Jack Larsen. McGovern followed that up with an RBI single to give Clinton a 3-0 lead.
Lake County answered in the bottom of the inning on a two-run home run from Elvis Perez to cut the lead to 3-2.
Clinton answered right back on a two-run single from McGovern that scored Joseph Rosa and Eugene Helder and gave the LumberKings a 5-2 lead.
Johnny Adams padded that lead to 7-2 with a two-run double in the seventh inning, then McGovern hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to give Clinton a 9-2 lead.
Jose Vicente hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the inning but that's as close as the Captains could get.
Randy Bell (2-2) earned the win for Clinton while Jean Carlos Mejia (2-4) took the loss for Lake County.