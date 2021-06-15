Means' blast finishes off Bandits' rally

Welcome to the Quad Cities, Jake Means.
The newest of River Bandits delivered the biggest of hits Tuesday.
Playing in his first game in the High-A Central League, Means capped a five-run eighth inning with a two-run home run that lifted Quad Cities to a 5-3 victory over Wisconsin at Modern Woodmen Park.
Means’ one-out blast to left was the fourth extra-base hit of the inning for the River Bandits, who had mustered only three hits through seven innings prior to the eighth-inning power surge.
"He was excited to get here and get back with some of the guys he was with in Burlington (N.C.) in 2019. To see him start off like that, big home run to win the game, that’s great," Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said.
The River Bandits earned their 13th come-from-behind victory in a 23-13 season by riding the strength of a 17-strikeout performance by a group of three pitchers and enough timely hitting to erase the 3-0 lead the Timber Rattlers had opened in the top of the third inning.
"The pitchers did a great job of keeping us in there as we waited for the bats to come around. Was beginning to wonder if that ever would happen, but the guys kept working and it did," Widger said.
Quad Cities pitchers A.J. Block, Christian Cosby and Mitch Ellis combined on the three-hit victory, putting together a team season-high strikeout total while walking just four Timber Rattlers.
Wisconsin made the most of the free passes, scoring its three runs after Block walked the first three batters he faced in the top of the third.
"The walks were the only thing that hurt us," Widger said, liking the way Block responded and the way Cosby and Ellis followed things up, Cosby with four innings of hitless relief and Ellis with a pair of strikeouts to finish off his second save.
"There’s a good learning experience in this for Block in the way he responded after the walks. That’s what you take from this. He kept us in it."
Yeison Coca, Hayden Cantrelle and Garrett Mitchell all came around to score, Coca on a sacrifice fly by Gabriel Garcia to put the Timber Rattlers on the scoreboard.
Thomas Dillard followed by driving a two-run single into center, bringing Cantrelle and Mitchell home to give Wisconsin a three-run advantage, which stuck until Jeison Guzman and Nick Loftin opened the River Bandits’ eighth with back-to-back doubles.
Guzman drove his second two-base hit of the game into left-center before Loftin broke up the shutout with his double to right.
A groundout by Vinnie Pasquantino moved Loftin to third and when Michael Massey walked, the Timber Rattlers made their second pitching change of the inning.
Eric Cole greeted reliever Nash Walters by driving a double into left, scoring Loftin and Massey to tie the game.
Means followed by clubbing a ball off the bat at 104 miles per hour and driving it 373 feet to decide the game.
"The guys didn’t give in, kept working to try to get something going on offense," Widger said. "We hit some balls hard early, but we weren’t able to string hits together the way we feel like we should be able to. That finally happened in eighth, but we need to keep working at that."
Wisconsin pitchers Carlos Luna and Freisis Adames, who each contributed in one of the Timber Rattlers’ two no-hitters this season, limited Quad Cities' offense through seven.
Luna, who pitched the final four innings of a no-hitter at South Bend in his most recent outing last Thursday, allowed two hits in four innings, working around a two-out double by Guzman in the third and a leadoff double by Pasquantino in the fourth.
Both came during the only innings the River Bandits managed to collect multiple baserunners before Cole opened the seventh with a single and Logan Porter reached on an error.