Means' blast finishes off Bandits' rally

Welcome to the Quad Cities, Jake Means.

The newest of River Bandits delivered the biggest of hits Tuesday.

Playing in his first game in the High-A Central League, Means capped a five-run eighth inning with a two-run home run that lifted Quad Cities to a 5-3 victory over Wisconsin at Modern Woodmen Park.

Means’ one-out blast to left was the fourth extra-base hit of the inning for the River Bandits, who had mustered only three hits through seven innings prior to the eighth-inning power surge.

"He was excited to get here and get back with some of the guys he was with in Burlington (N.C.) in 2019. To see him start off like that, big home run to win the game, that’s great," Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said.

The River Bandits earned their 13th come-from-behind victory in a 23-13 season by riding the strength of a 17-strikeout performance by a group of three pitchers and enough timely hitting to erase the 3-0 lead the Timber Rattlers had opened in the top of the third inning.

"The pitchers did a great job of keeping us in there as we waited for the bats to come around. Was beginning to wonder if that ever would happen, but the guys kept working and it did," Widger said.