BELOIT, Wis. — It took one batter for the Quad Cities River Bandits to give up two multi-run leads and fall in danger of losing its second straight series.

Beloit's Jake Thompson lined a double off Luis Barroso as the leadoff hitter in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Sky Carp an 8-7, 10-inning triumph in front of 1,990 at ABC Supply Stadium.

The loss puts the Bandits two games below .500 as the first-half of the Midwest League is nearing its end. They will look to salvage a six-game series split on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Sky Carp brought in pinch-runner Davis Bradshaw to run at second base and he proceeded to score the game-running run.

Quad Cities had runners on second and third in the top of the 10th, but couldn't generate the go-ahead run as Kale Emshoff struck out and Paxton Wallace flew out to right field.

The Sky Carp rallied down two runs in the bottom of the ninth to send the game into extras.

They drew back-to-back walks to open the frame off Bandits relief pitcher Anderson Paulino. A passed ball followed by a wild pitch made it 7-6, then Jacob Berry roped the game-tying single.

Quad Cities grabbed a 4-0 lead in the top of the second that started with a Cayden Wallace walk then a Gavin Cross double that put both of the Kansas City Royals' top prospects in scoring position.

Herard Gonzalez, who drove in the only two runs for the River Bandits in Friday's 2-0 shutout over the Sky Carp, scored Cross on a triple to put them up 2-0. Wallace scored on a wild pitch to break the scoreless ballgame.

Then Emshoff belted his fourth home run of the season to cap the frame. Quad Cities scored runs in the third, sixth and eighth innings.

Wallace ripped a triple and crossed home plate on a Cross single in the third. Juan Carlos Negret launched a leadoff solo homer in the sixth, his eighth of the season.

The eighth featured one-out walks to Cross, who stole second and third base, Negret — who proceeded to steal the open base at second — and Gonzalez to load the bases of new Beloit pitcher Franklin Sanchez.

Emshoff grounded into a fielder's choice to plate an insurance run for Quad Cities.

Since its early five-run lead was nearly wiped away before extra innings.

Beloit cut the margin to three when Zach Zubia registered his first home run of the Midwest League season, a two-run shot off Bandits starter Tyson Guerrero in the bottom of the third.

Marlin Willis replaced Guerrero to start the seventh and the Sky Carp took advantage of seeing a new pitcher.

All with two outs, they tacked on three runs to make it a one-run contest on RBI singles by Angeudis Santos and Tanner Allen which came on the ends of a Willis wild pitch that scored Zubia.

Guerrero struck out eight in his six innings of work while Cross and Negret each recorded two hits.