At times this season, the bullpen for the Quad Cities River Bandits has been a strength. Manager Brooks Conrad has raved about his stable of relievers that generally pitch the final five-to-six innings of a game.

Nursing a 3-2 lead, the Bandits bullpen took a step backwards on Saturday night.

The Fort Wayne Tin Caps tied the game in the seventh, pushed the go-ahead two runs in the eighth and broke the game open in the ninth to capture a 7-3 Midwest League victory at Modern Woodman Park.

Quad Cities three pitchers out of the pen combined to give up five of the seven runs, draw four walks and register just one strikeout.

It marks a series victory for Fort Wayne and it can take five-out-of-six when the two sides tangle at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Quad Cities will lose its first series since dropping five of seven versus Cedar Rapids a month ago.

The Bandits posted sweeps of Wisconsin and Beloit in mid-May and split with Lake County. They'll face the middle of the three on the road starting on Tuesday.

Quad Cities gave starter Tyson Guerrero an early 3-0 on the backs of a Juan Carlos Negret RBI single in the second and a Gavin Cross two-run double in the third.

The southpaw held the Tin Caps in check through four innings, allowing just one hit and striking out eight. Once the fifth inning commenced, Guerrero found himself in a little bit of trouble.

Justin Farmer led off the frame with a walk, then stole second base. Josh Mears drove him in with an RBI double to make it a two-run deficit for Fort Wayne.

After inducing a flyout, Guerrero gave up a run-scoring single to Jakob Marsee that made it 3-2 and ended his night. Luis Barroso ended the threat with a groundout.

Still, the Tin Caps were far from done.

Mears unleashed his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot to tie the game at three. After Barroso gave up back-to-back singles to open the eighth with a pop up, Brandon Johnson came in.

Lucas Dunn greeted him with a two-run double that put the Tin Caps 5-3.

Quad Cities loaded the bases in the eighth on a pair of walks and a Cross single, but Herard Gonzalez grounded out to first to end the threat. It went down 1-2-3 in the ninth.

Nearly 24 hours after completing a three-run comeback to win 12-11, the Bandits couldn't dig out of a four-run hole. Fort Wayne's two runs in the final frame came off the bat of Marcos Castanon for a two-run home run.