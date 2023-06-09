Friday's Midwest League game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and Fort Wayne Tin Caps can be best described as a rollercoaster.

And it was the Bandits that ended up having the most fun.

Cayden Wallace's game-winning two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning capped a three-run rally, one of three different ones Quad Cities had, to snap a three-game skid and defeat the Fort Wayne Tin Caps 13-12 at Modern Woodman Park.

The ninth started with a Jack Alexander walk and David Hollie's single put two runners on base with no outs against Tin Caps pitcher Keegan Collett. Shervyen Newton laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners into scoring position.

After a Jack Pineda walk to load the bases, Javier Vaz laced an RBI fielder's choice that scored Alexander to make it a one-run game. Vaz proceeded to score second and set up Wallace.

The second-round pick by the Kansas City Royals delivered the hit that made Friday night fireworks a tad more enjoyable. Wallace finished 3-for-5 at the plate with four runs batted in.

That was the first of many rallies for the Bandits.

Fort Wayne started off in front with a three-run shot by Lucas Dunn and it added runs in the third and fifth to lead 5-2. Pineda ripped a two-run double in the sixth to tie the game, then Kale Emshoff gave Quad Cities the lead in the seventh on an RBI groundout.

That cushion didn't last long.

Four runs in the top of the eighth, highlighted by a two-run double from Jackson Merrill, gave the Tin Caps a 9-6 lead. Yet that one didn't last long either as Wallace belted his ninth home run of the year in the bottom half, a three-run shot to tie the game.

The long ball game continued when Justin Farmer gave Fort Wayne the lead once again with a two-run home run in the ninth.

Pineda and Juan Carlos Negret each laced a pair of hits for Quad Cities as it finished with 11 for the night. Its starting pitcher Chandler Champlain struck out eight in five innings pitched.

Parker Harm earned his second win of the season for the Bandits.