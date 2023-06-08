One big inning and unable to deliver in the clutch proved to be costly for the Quad Cities River Bandits on Thursday night.

Hampered by a 2-for-11 showing with runners in scoring position plus giving up four runs in the top of the fourth inning, the Bandits fell back to the .500 threshold with a 9-4 setback to Fort Wayne at Modern Woodmen Park.

What doomed Quad Cities (27-27) in the fourth was sloppy baseball.

Tin Caps hitter Marcos Castanon struck out swinging on a low pitch by relief pitcher Eric Cerantola and the ball went between the legs of catcher Carter Jensen that allowed Juan Zabala to cross home.

Jensen fired to first to get Castanon out and he was ruled safe. Then xxx threw to Cerantola covering home and Jackson Merrill beat the tag for the final two runs of the frame.

Fort Wayne's Justin Farmer tied the game at one with an RBI single and Merrill gave it the lead with a run-scoring basehit. It extended the lead with Lucas Dunn and Farmer notching RBI hits in the seventh.

Quad Cities didn't go away quietly.

It struck first its first time up on an RBI double by Jensen. cut the margin to two with a Juan Carlos Negret run-scoring double in the fourth and a Kale Emshoff RBI single in the sixth.

The Bandits ran out of juice in the bottom of the ninth and lost for the third straight night.