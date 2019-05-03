Bandits pitchers shine
A trio of River Bandits combined on a five-hit shutout as Quad-Cities topped Fort Wayne 2-0 Friday.
All of the offense came off the bat of Scott Schreiber, whose two-run homer broke a scoreless tie in the sixth and proved to be the game-winner.
Matt Ruppenthal started for Q-C and threw four shutout innings before giving way to Jojanse Torres. Torres (1-0), who has yet to give up a run this season, gave up just one hit and no walks over three innings, striking out seven.
Humberto Castellanos struck out three over two scoreless innings to get his first save of the year.
Clinton holds off South Bend
Marcos Rivera hit a two-run homer, Demetrius Sims blasted a solo shot and the LumberKings' pitchers took it from there in a 3-1 win over South Bend on Friday.
Clinton starter Humberto Mejia (2-0) threw five shutout innings, allowing just two baserunners and striking out five.
Tanner Andrews allowed one run over four innings to pick up his first save of the season.