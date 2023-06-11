BANDITS BYTES

Moving up: Quad Cities infielder Paxton Wallace was promoted to the Kansas City Royals Triple-AAA affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday.

In 18 games with the Bandits, the third baseman batted .233 with five runs batted in. Five of his 14 hits went for extra bases.

Forget the guard: Quad Cities catcher Kale Emshoff struggled to put on his elbow guard when coming to the plate in the fifth inning, then proceeded to toss it behind home plate.

Emshoff took the first pitch from Fort Wayne pitcher Raul Brito and got the elbow guard back on. He struck out in the at-bat.

Up next: Quad Cities will take Monday off before hitting the road to begin a six-game series against the Beloit Sky Carp. The two teams met at Modern Woodman Park from Nay 23-28 with the Bandits sweeping the set.