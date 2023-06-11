Brooks Conrad felt the vibe fairly early on Sunday afternoon.
With how the two starting pitchers were pounding the strike zone and inducing loud outs, the Quad Cities manager felt it wasn't going to take much run support to win.
"Pitching both sides was outstanding," Conrad said. "Neither side could get anything going offensively."
Fort Wayne mustered the only run at Modern Woodman Park in the sixth inning to give it a 1-0 victory over the River Bandits to cap a series in which it on five of six on the road.
That 12-game winning streak by Quad Cities seems like ages ago after splitting a six-game set with Lake County, then turning around and giving up at least seven runs in all but Sunday's contest.
"One of those series where we pitch well, we couldn't push runs across and when we swung the bats pretty good, we were giving up high runs," Conrad said. "We're still in the hunt for the first half, just got to play a bit better."
For much of the day, Quad Cities was put in a bind against right-hander Raul Brito.
The San Diego Padres prospect struck out nine in four innings of relief, earning his second win of the season. He appeared in Tuesday's series opener and baffled the Bandits.
Brito entered the series with seven strikeouts on the year. He leaves with 20.
A combination of an 88-plus mile per hour fastball with a curveball that sunk into the bottom of the zone at 75 miles per hour kept Quad Cities off balance. It only registered a hit in the innings he pitched.
"Guy's got good stuff," Conrad said. "Got to tip your cap. He was making the most of his locations."
Still, the Bandits had one last chance to head into a road trip to Beloit with some momentum.
Carter Jensen drew a one-out walk and Cayden Wallace hit a grounder to third. Jensen was called out at second, but Wallace reached first safely to avoid the double play. Gavin Cross walked and that put the tying run in scoring position.
Juan Carlos Negret nudged a slow roller to shortstop Jackson Merrill, who flung it to first in time for the rally-ending out.
"A couple inches back, might have gotten a hit," Conrad said.
Wallace notched two hits, half of Quad Cities' total on the day. William Fleming, activated off the seven-day injured list, tossed four perfect innings with three strikeouts.
Fort Wayne broke the scoreless tie in the sixth.
Joshua Mears roped a leadoff double off Bandits reliever Cruz Noriega and Jakob Marsee drove Mears in on a single into the right field. Despite also notching four hits, the Tin Caps crept to three games of the .500 threshold.
Meanwhile, the Bandits aim for some answers offensively. Outside of Friday's 12-11 comeback win, they registered just 13 runs for the series.
"Just didn't get the job done with the bats today," Conrad said.