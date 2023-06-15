BELOIT — The Quad-City River Bandits have struggled to find their footing against the Beloit Sky Carp this week at ABC Supply Stadium in Wisconsin. The Bandits have gone 1-2 against Beloit since Tuesday.

Quad Cities suffered its most recent loss to Beloit Thursday. The Sky Carp breezed past the Bandits, 9-0.

Beloit beat Quad Cities, 6-0, on Tuesday. Then, the Bandits responded with a 10-4 win Wednesday.

The Bandits utilized three pitchers on Thursday — starter Adrian Alcantra, Brandon Johnson and Wander Arias. Alcantra, who is now 0-3 on the year, threw five innings and gave up six hits, one walk and four earned runs.

In total, the Bandits’ pitching staff gave up 14 hits Thursday. Johnson and Arias allowed five and three, respectively.

Despite their pitching woes, the Bandits were in the game until the sixth inning. Beloit delivered a decisive blow in the bottom of the frame as shortstop Kahlil Watson hit a grand slam.

The Sky Carp controlled the game offensively and defensively. Beloit’s starting pitcher, Alex Williams, tossed seven frames and allowed just two hits. Luarbert Arias, who relieved Williams, relinquished one hit and three walks in the final two innings of the game.

The Bandits are now 29-31 on the season. They will play three more games in Beloit before returning to Modern Woodmen Park for a six-game stand against the Peoria Chiefs.