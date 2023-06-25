Ian Bedell felt an adrenaline rush coming on as soon as he stepped on the mound Tuesday at Modern Woodmen Park. The Davenport Central alum was starting against his hometown team — The Quad Cities River Bandits — for the first time in his young career.

Nearly 3,500 fans attended the Bandits’ series-opener against Bedell and the Peoria Chiefs. Bedell’s parents estimated that more than 300 people were there to watch their son pitch.

“I think my parents had counted like 300 to 400 people came,” Bedell said. “My dad’s softball team, my former high school friends and their parents, my mom’s two book clubs came instead of having book club, the Central baseball team was there.

“I don’t know how many Quad City Heat kids were here. That was the (youth) team I grew up playing with here. They sent out an email blast, and I think I was outside the dugout for half an hour signing stuff for kids. There were a lot of people here. I had great support from the community.”

Bedell pitched 4.2 innings during his start on Tuesday. He let up three hits and struck out five batters without issuing a walk or run.

Before the Bandits’ opener against the Chiefs Tuesday, Bedell had never pitched at Modern Woodmen Park. The Blue Devils didn’t play there during his high school years, and an injury kept him from making an appearance on the Mississippi River-adjacent diamond as a Chief.

The St. Louis Cardinals selected Bedell in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball Draft in June 2020. Less than a year later, he was assigned to Chiefs.

Bedell knew the Chiefs were the Cardinals’ High-A affiliate when he was drafted, so he thought there was a chance he’d play a couple games in Davenport someday. The 23-year-old didn’t, however, think he would have to wait until 2023 to suit up at Modern Woodmen.

During the 2021 season, Bedell hurt his throwing arm and had Tommy John Surgery. He walked a winding road back to Peoria after he sustained the injury.

After he was moved to the injured list in 2021, Bedell had to wait until August 2022 to take the field again. At that time, the Cardinals assigned him to their Florida Complex League team for rehab.

Bedell spent time with St. Louis’ FCL team and the Single-A Palm Beach Cardinals until April 5, 2023, when the Chiefs called him back to Peoria.

“It took about 18 months to feel fully 100% normal again,” Bedell said. “I was able to throw last year but there were still bumps in the road. For some reason, I took a three-week break at the end of the (2022) season. Then, I picked up a ball in October (2022), and I’ve felt great ever since. I haven’t had any issues this year.”

Bedell has drawn eight starts for the Chiefs this season. He’s racked up 63 strikeouts and posted a 2.34 earned run average.

None of his appearances on the bump this season, however, have been as meaningful as the two chances he got to pitch against Bandits. On Sunday, Bedell threw three innings, fanned four batters and did not give up a run.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Bedell said of his week at Modern Woodmen. “I knew when I was drafted and assigned to Peoria that I would eventually pitch here. I ended up having Tommy John after three weeks of the (2021) season. So, it got delayed a long time, but it’s really nice to be back. Got to sleep in my own bed, be back with the family, pet my own dog. It was pretty cool to see the Central baseball team out here on Tuesday.”

Bedell stayed with his parents while the Chiefs were in Davenport. He said their house is five miles from Modern Woodmen.

With his right arm back in shape and a series against the Bandits under his belt, Bedell is ready to chase the dream all minor leaguers have — a call to the majors. Before he makes it to St. Louis, Bedell may have to play for the Cardinals’ Double and Triple-A teams — the Springfield Cardinals and Memphis Redbirds.

“Hopefully, I continue to keep throwing well,” Bedell said. “I think the best piece of advice I got from someone is ‘Don’t worry about a call-up, worry about being consistent. If you’re consistent, it’ll happen by itself.’ Whatever the path holds for the rest of this year, I’m just focused on being consistent at whatever level that’s at.”