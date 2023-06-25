The Quad Cities River Bandits struggled to close games during its series with the Peoria Chiefs at Modern Woodmen Park last week. Quad Cities unraveled late in four consecutive contests, including its 8-6 loss to Peoria on Sunday.

The Bandits led the game, 5-2, through three innings, then Peoria mounted a comeback. The Chiefs put three runs on the board in both the fifth and ninth innings to take an 8-5 lead on the Bandits. Quad Cities tried to rally back in the bottom of the ninth but only mustered one run.

On Thursday evening, the Bandits trailed the Chiefs, 3-1, through seven innings. In the ninth frame, however, Quad Cities relinquished seven runs and lost, 10-1.

Friday’s game also got away from the Bandits. Quad Cities trailed Peoria, 3-0, after six innings, then it relinquished seven total runs in the seventh and eighth. The Bandits dropped Friday’s contest, 10-0.

The Bandits and Chiefs were tied, 1-1, through seven innings on Saturday. Peoria ultimately picked up a 3-1 win thanks to a two-run eighth inning.

The Bandits went 1-5 during their six-game series with the Chiefs and dropped to 32-37 on the season. Third-place Quad Cities trails Midwest League West Division-leading Cedar Rapids (40-26) by eight games.

The Bandits will play six games against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Modern Woodmen Park starting on Wednesday. The Timber Rattlers (28-39) are currently in fifth in the six-team Midwest League West.