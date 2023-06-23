The River Bandits just couldn’t get going Friday at Modern Woodmen Park, suffering a 10-0 defeat to the Peoria Chiefs.

Quad Cities appeared to be in the game through the first six innings, trailing 3-0 heading into the seventh. In the final three frames of the contest, however, the Bandits were shaky.

Quad Cities surrendered two runs in the seventh and five runs in the eighth, pushing Peoria’s lead to 10 runs.

The Bandits have unraveled late in back-to-back games. On Thursday night, Quad Cities let up seven runs in the top of the ninth inning and fell to Peoria, 10-1.

In its loss on Friday, Quad Cities allowed nine total hits and eight walks. Starter David Sandlin (0-1) tossed four innings and relinquished three hits and two runs.

Brandon Johnson, who relieved Sandlin, was solid, hurling two innings. He allowed just two hits and one earned run. The Chiefs broke the game wide open when Marlin Willis took the mound. The left-hander let up three hits, six earned runs and three walks in one frame of work.

Emilio Marquez and Anthony Simonelli also pitched for the Bandits. Simonelli did not allow any hits or runs. Marqez gave up two walks and one earned run.

The Bandits didn’t give their pitchers much relief with their bats Friday. Quad Cities mustered five total hits and drew one walk.

Center field Gavin Cross was Quad Cities’ top batter. He recorded two hits on the night.

The Bandits are now 32-34 on the year. Their record is good for third in the Midwest League West Division. Quad Cities trails division-leading Cedar Rapids (40-26) by eight games.

The Bandits and Chiefs will meet again on Saturday and Sunday. After its series against Peoria concludes, Quad Cities will play a six-game home stand against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.