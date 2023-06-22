The Quad Cities River Bandits faltered late in their matchup with the Peoria Chiefs at Modern Woodmen Park Thursday.

The Bandits entered the ninth inning down, 3-1. By the time the top of the frame ended, Quad Cities had allowed Peoria to score seven runs. The Bandits failed to mount a comeback in the bottom of the ninth, so 10-1 proved to be the game’s final score.

Peoria’s pitching staff shut down Quad Cities’ bats, allowing just three hits on the contest. Starter Tink Hence (2-1) tossed five innings and allowed just one hit. He also amassed seven strikeouts without issuing a single walk.

Andrew Marrero relieved Hence in the sixth inning and let up just one hit and one run. Roy Garcia closed the game for the Chiefs, recording his third save. He did not allow any hits or walks.

The Bandits utilized four pitchers Thursday. Cruz Noriega (1-2) drew the start and pitched a solid game, giving up just two hits and one run.

Luis Barroso also had a decent outing for Quad Cities, hurling 3.1 frames. He relinquished three hits and two earned runs.

The Bandits’ late-game pitching problems took shape when Anderson Paulino entered the game in the top of the ninth. The right-hander allowed two hits, five earned runs and three walks.

Parker Harm, who came in for Paulino, also struggled. The 26-year-old gave up three hits and two earned runs with two outs on the board in the top of the ninth.

The Bandits are now 32-34 on the year. They’re eight games behind the first-place Cedar Rapids Kernels in the Midwest League West Division.

Quad Cities will play Peoria three more times at Modern Woodmen Park between Friday and Sunday.