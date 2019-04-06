BURLINGTON — After Quad-Cities clubbed them for nine runs and 10 hits in the season opener, the Burlington Bees found it easier to get out River Bandits in the second game of the season.
Robinson Pina and Mayky Perez combined on a two-hit shutout as the Bees claimed a 3-0 victory Saturday night in the first half of a double-header.
The second game was scoreless in the seventh inning when a power outage halted play.
Pina worked five innings, allowing just one single, and Perez worked the last two innings, also giving up just a single.
The Bees got all their runs with two outs in the second inning. Spencer Griffin scored the first run when Jordyn Adams coaxed a bases-loaded walk from Bandits starter Cody Deason. Livan Soto then followed with a double to drive in two more runs.
Deason last only 1 2/3 innings. Soto’s hit was the only one he allowed, but he issued four walks.
Jonathan LaCroix and Cesar Salazar had the only two hits for the Bandits.
Clinton 6, Kane County 1: Clinton got strong pitching performances from Humberto Mejia and George Soriano in rolling to victory over the Cougars.
Mejia allowed just one run and two hits in five innings of work and Soriano finished up with four perfect innings, striking out five of the 12 batters he faced.
Kane County grabbed the early lead when Jorge Perez homered off Mejia in the first but the Cougars never mounted much of an offensive threat after that.
Clinton scored four runs in the fourth inning with Marcos Rivera singling in the first run. Ricardo Cespedes then walked with the bases loaded, to force in a run, Bubba Hollins was hit by a pitch and Demetrius Sim played another run with an infield out.
Christopher Torres slapped a 2-run double in the sixth to finish up the scoring.