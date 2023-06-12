School was never Tyson Guerrero's forte.

All the 24-year-old wanted to do was play baseball and get to the professional ranks after a college career that happened at two Division I universities and a junior college in the span of two years.

"If it was up to me, I would never go to school," Guerrero said. "I did not like it one bit. I had to get through it because I knew I'd probably get drafted one day."

Guerrero has now reached the spot he always dreamed of being, but he doesn't want the journey to stop on the banks of the Mississippi River in downtown Davenport.

Guerrero has turned into one of the Quad Cities River Bandits' top pitchers this season with an earned run average of 3.80. Over his last five starts, he has allowed four earned runs and opponents have notched just 12 hits against him.

"Starting to feel a lot more comfortable," Guerrero said. "Learning how to throw to the hitters, knowing what pitch to call at what time. I never really knew how to call my own game, so I didn't know what to throw at certain times.

"Being here and calling my game for a few years now, it has helped me out."

In two starts this month, one against Lake County and another versus Fort Wayne, the southpaw totaled 15 strikeouts and a WHIP of exactly 1.09. He went seven innings facing the Captains on June 3, the longest outing of his professional career.

It was a situation where River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad felt it was important to leave him out there.

"Kind of loosen the reigns and when he's efficient, he can get into the sixth and seventh," Conrad said. "Definitely gave him the confidence."

Still, there has been a tug-and-pull situation.

Guerrero said he had an MCL injury two years ago with Washington. Conrad has toed the line between continuing the development of his pitcher and not overusing him.

"We want to manage both of those areas smartly," Conrad said. "Looking forward for him and his best interest, is to say, 'Hey, this is a little bit about right now, but it is more for your career.'"

At one point, Guerrero was a two-way player.

After a prep career at William F. West High School in Chehalis, Washington, in which he was the Evergreen Conference MVP and a two-time all-conference honoree, Guerrero went to Washington State University in Pullman.

He played the outfield and pitched 19 times for the Cougars. He hit .277 and drove in 10 runs at the plate, then notched 35 strikeouts in 34.2 innings pitched on the mound with a 3.63 ERA.

"It was a lot to juggle," Guerrero said. "It was fun some days, not fun some other days. Just depends on how I was doing."

Guerrero admitted if he stuck with the two-way path, he feels he could do it. Yet the commitment between perfecting both hitting and pitching proved to be a lot.

So he decided to put all his eggs into the pitching basket.

"I knew it was best for my career," Guerrero said.

He left Washington State after a max exodus of the coaching staff and transferred to Lower Columbia Community College, about 30 minutes from his hometown.

That stay didn't last long.

The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season, which Guerrero got off to a stellar beginning with a 1-0 record in two starts and registered 15 strikeouts in one game.

"It was a stressful time in my life," Guerrero said. "Lot of moving parts. It was a busy time in my life, but I'm glad I got through it.

Guerrero then transferred to Washington University and started 11 games with a 2.96 ERA and 50 strikeouts. He parlayed that success into being selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Amateur Draft.

It didn't take much convincing to sign a professional contract.

"It was instant," Guerrero said.

Guerrero had two stints at the Arizona Complex League as a rookie and made three starts with Low-A Columbia. He has been with the Bandits the last two years.

His best pitching has been recently.

A fastball-slider combo has allowed Guerrero to post zeros in several innings. He leads the Midwest League with 63 strikeouts.

"When he's in the strike zone, it really plays well and he's shown that this year," Conrad said. "Just going right at them. He's getting ahead in the counts and he's putting them away."

Despite not being ranked inside the Royals' top-30 prospects by MLB Pipeline, Guerrero and Conrad believe the best is yet to come for the southpaw.

"I had a good idea about what I can do," Guerrero said. "I'm not a cocky person; I don't like to talk about myself in that kind of way. I feel I have a really good chance of eventually making it all the way up."